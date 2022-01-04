MANILA - The Supreme Court suspended controversial lawyer Lorenzo "Larry" Gadon on Tuesday over a viral video where he uttered profanities against journalist Raissa Robles.

In a statement, the high court also ordered Gadon to show cause as to why he should not be disbarred for his actions. His preventative suspension is effective immediately and will last until lifted by the court, the high court added.

Gadon delivered his verbal assault against Robles last month, where he was responding to a tweet she made about Presidential Aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s tax conviction.

The Supreme Court noted that the public urged both the SC and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines to discipline the lawyer for his actions.

"The call of the public did not fall on deaf ears, and the Court immediately took action," the Supreme Court said.

It also noted that Gadon previously displayed similar behavior for which he is facing disbarment complaints at the high court and the IBP.

The SC said that its en banc was treating the matter as a formal administrative complaint for disbarment against Gadon, who has been given ten days to file his comment.

In a tweet, the Gabriela party-list lauded the SC's move.

Dasurv. We laud the high court for heeding our call to act on Atty. Gadon's sexist and vulgar remarks made in public against journalist Raissa Robles. https://t.co/UiFbMRTdWB — #67GABRIELA Partylist (@GabrielaWomenPL) January 4, 2022

Previously, Robles said that she was considering filing charges against Gadon for his verbal assault.