MANILA (UPDATE)—Lawyer Larry Gadon filed his certificate of candidacy for senator in the May 9, 2022 elections on Tuesday, his third attempt for a seat in the Senate.

The controversial lawyer who is facing several disbarment complaints is backed by Kilusang Bagong Lipunan, the same party that nominated defeated vice presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos to be their 2022 standard bearer.

KBL was founded by late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

If elected senator, the senatorial aspirant wants to change the 1987 Constitution, which for him is the “root cause” of poverty and misery of Filipinos.

"Sapagkat 'yang Konstitusyon na 'yan ang sumisikil sa ating pag-unlad kaya sana ay samahan niyo ako at nakakatiyak naman ako na kung walang dayaan, panalo si Larry Gadon," he told reporters.

(Because the Constitution is suppressing our development that's why I hope you'll come with me and I assure you if there's no cheating, Larry Gadon will win.)

Gadon is known as the man behind the impeachment complaint against ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

A self-proclaimed crusader against stupidity, he also made headlines for his antics, which include calling Sereno's supporters "bobo" (stupid), and flashing the middle finger at them outside the high court compound in Baguio City.

In the 2016 elections, he ranked 27th in the senatorial race, garnering at least 1.9 million votes.

Gadon was also unsuccessful in his 2019 run, placing 28th place with at least 3.4 million votes. He claimed he was cheated.

In the same year, he was suspended by the Supreme Court for 3 months over his use of “abusive and intemperate language” towards a doctor and a fellow-lawyer.

Gadon is facing several impeachment complaints including one filed in 2016 after he allegedly said Muslims should be killed to attain peace in Mindanao.

Another was filed by Wilfredo Garrido Jr. over his supposed arrogance at the House of Representatives during a committee hearing on the impeachment complaint he filed against Sereno.

Two other cases were filed against him for his "bobo" antics in Baguio City at the height of quo warranto proceedings against the then chief magistrate in April 2018. He has brushed aside the allegations as baseless.

