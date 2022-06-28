PROFILE: Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles

Lawyer and blogger Trixie Cruz-Angeles is set to lead the Presidential Communications Operations Office despite years of calling out the excesses and abuses committed by the Marcos family during the reign of their patriarch in the '70s and '80s.

In her tweets in previous years, Angeles said that her "deepest worry" is not the Marcos family's "manufactured heroism, but that future generations will believe it."

She had also said that "true justice" could only be served if former First Lady Imelda Marcos - who has been convicted of graft - would be jailed.

When asked why she accepted an offer to join President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Cabinet, Angeles said she "changed [her] mind about it (Marcos issues)."

"Aren't people entitled to change their minds? I think we are 'di ba?" Cruz-Angeles told reporters in a press conference in May.

"I think that evolution is a natural thing even among our consciousness."

In the early 2000s, Cruz-Angeles worked with several agencies involved in heritage and cultural conservation, and as a spokesperson of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

As legal counsel, among the clients she represented were expelled Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) minister Lowell Menorca II and former military rebel and ex-Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.

In 2016, the Supreme Court suspended Cruz-Angeles from practicing law for 3 years after the high court said she and fellow lawyer Wylie Paler violated passages in the lawyer's code of conduct against dishonest practices, neglect of legal matters entrusted to them, and accountability for a client’s money.

She has since become a radio show host and a prominent blogger supportive of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Angeles clarified that she would not serve as Marcos Jr.'s spokesperson as the 17th President of the Philippines supposedly prefers to answer questions from the press himself.

As Press Secretary, Angeles said that she would grant Palace accreditation to bloggers and vloggers depending on their followers and online engagements.

When asked about the spread of disinformation online, Angeles blamed the "lack of discourse" on certain issues, and not did not mention about the existence of content creators and fake social media accounts that intentionally sow false narratives on different online platforms.