Marcos won't have spokesman, says incoming PCOO chief

MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not have an official spokesperson, his incoming Press Secretary said, Tuesday.

"Walang tinalagang spokesperson ang ating President-elect. Ayon sa kaniya, siya mismo ang haharap sa media," Trixie Cruz-Angeles, who will head the Presidential Communications Operations Office, told TeleRadyo's On The Spot.

"We don't know yet how often, but I think there are some issues where he prefers to deal with himself," she said.

"For the rest, what we're doing is to bring out the information, provide the clarification," she added.

Marcos has yet to name Cabinet secretaries in key departments due to the deluge of applicants, Angeles said.

The incoming Press Secretary added that she has also yet to choose her undersecretaries and other officials of the PCOO.

"Marami ang nag-a-apply. Maraming well qualified," she said.

"Ang nightmare ko po talaga is choosing among these brilliant people. Madugo po talaga yung ginagawa natin ngayon."