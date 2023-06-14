MMDA warns motorists anew: Stay out of EDSA bus lane

Motorists endure the morning rush hour traffic along EDSA-Kamuning in Quezon City on Wednesday, aggravated by a vehicular accident in Mandaluyong. The MMDA temporarily closed the southbound lane of EDSA Shaw for almost 3 hours from 5:30 a.m. due to the accident, which slowed traffic in major thoroughfares in the metro. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has issued a "stern warning" once again to motorists to "stay out of the EDSA bus carousel lane" Wednesday.

This, after a hit-and-run incident was reported at the EDSA Shaw Boulevard tunnel-southbound this morning.

Lawyer Don Artes, MMDA's acting chairman, said the incident involved a motorcycle rider getting hit by an SUV and was run over by a tanker along EDSA Shaw Boulevard at around 5 a.m.

According to the MMDA's monitoring, both the motorcycle rider and SUV were in the bus lane while the tanker was driving beside the said lane.

In the agency's statement, Artes reiterated that the EDSA bus carousel lane remains exclusive for passenger buses, ambulances, and marked government vehicles responding to emergencies.

“We keep on reminding motorists not to use the innermost lane of EDSA as it may result in an accident, but despite our repeated calls and pleas, many drivers of privately-owned vehicles and motorcycle riders disregard the policy,” he said.

Artes said they are now coordinating with the Philippine National Police with the necessary CCTV footage and other evidence that might shed light in the incident.

He also appealed to other witnesses to come out and cooperate with the authorities, and urged the still unidentified SUV driver to surrender to the police.

"Consider lifting TRO on NCAP"

The official said that there was an increase in accidents in the 4th quarter of 2022, coinciding with the temporary restraining order on their agency's "No Contact Apprehension Policy" or NCAP.

Artes added that in May of this year alone, 32,739 traffic violations were recorded.

“We find it difficult to enforce the exclusivity of the said lane without the certainty of a CCTV-assisted apprehension, thereby exposing our motorcycle riders to a greater risk,” he said.

With this, Artes said the MMDA will appeal to the Office of the Solicitor General to show their data and to possibly file a motion to the Supreme Court to consider lifting the TRO imposed on the NCAP.

