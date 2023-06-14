MULTIMEDIA
Heavy traffic due to vehicular accident in EDSA Shaw
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 14 2023 10:24 AM
Motorists endure the morning rush hour traffic along EDSA-Kamuning in Quezon City on Wednesday, aggravated by a vehicular accident in Mandaluyong. The Metro Manila Development Authority temporarily closed the southbound lane of EDSA Shaw for almost 3 hours from 5:30 a.m. due to the accident, which slowed traffic in major thoroughfares in the metro.
