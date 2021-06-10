LP backs Robredo move to field only one opposition presidential bet

Vice President Leni Robredo. OVP/Handout

MANILA - The president of the Liberal Party said Thursday he trusts Vice President Leni Robredo's decision to seek only one presidential candidate for the opposition in next year's elections.

Senator Francis Pangilinan said he trusts Robredo's instincts and political sense.

"The reason behind why we need to have one candidate is because we want to win. If we split the votes it will be Duterte and his administration again," he told ANC's Headstart.

"The Vice President said that candidate will not necessarily be her. That in itself is lessons learned in 2016 and 2019," he added.

Opposition coalition 1Sambayan has said that it is possible candidates have agreed to "trust the process" and set aside their personal interest as it seeks only one presidential nominee.

Pangilinan, meantime, reminded the public to register to vote in next year's polls.

"If we want to take our country back, we have to start with our own young people who will inherit this country, be the future of this country," he said.