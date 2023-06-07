De Lima's camp to ask court to reconsider denial of bail

Former Senator Leila DeLima emerges from the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court escorted by heavy security on May 12, 2023 after the court acquitted her of charges of illegal drug trading. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The camp of former Senator Leila de Lima will file a motion for reconsideration after her petition for bail was denied on Wednesday.

According to Atty. Boni Tacardon, they did not expect the bail petition to be denied.

"Ikinalulungkot po natin na hindi pinahintulutan ng Korte ang inihain na petition for bail ni Senator Leila de Lima," he said in a statement.

"Hindi po natin inaasahan ang desisyong ito. Maghahain po ang Defense team ng Motion for Reconsideration. Umaasa tayo na sa ating MR, makikita ng Korte ang posisyon namin na hindi kailanman magiging katanggap-tanggap o maaaring pagkatiwalaan ang testimonya ng mga convicted criminals, lalo pa kung may galit sila sa akusado na kanilang pinararatangan," he added.

The bail petition is in connection with De Lima's drug case pending before Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256 involving Bilibid convicts who accused her of running the illegal drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

De Lima had denied the claim and assailed the credibility of government witnesses.

In a 35-page order, Muntinlupa RTC 256 Judge Romeo Buenaventura said that based on a "careful review of the totality of prosecution’s evidence, the Court is convinced that the evidence of guilt against all the above-named accused for the crime of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading is strong."

A bail petition in capital or "non-bailable" offenses such as conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading is granted only if the accused can show to the court that the evidence of guilt is not strong. But the burden of proof is on the prosecution.

The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan expressed its disappointment at the denial of De Lima's petition for bail, as they stressed that there is strong evidence that the charges against her were fabricated.

"We cannot fathom how the court considered the evidence against De Lima 'strong,' considering these are trumped up charges using fabricated witnesses and evidence. Like the two previously dismissed drug charges against her, this case is an act of vengeance by former Pres. Duterte that does not even deserve to be heard in any court," BAYAN said in a statement.

Karapatan also questioned the Court's decision, noting that the witnesses have already recanted their testimonies against De Lima.

"Karapatan decries the denial of former Sen. Leila de Lima’s petition for bail at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256, as yet another form of injustice against de Lima, six years into her imprisonment for trumped up drug charges," it said.

"In many of the other cases she faced, prosecution witnesses have recanted their testimonies, citing coercion by government authorities. We have no doubt that in this last existing case against de Lima, the Bilibid inmates who accused her of running the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prisons are similarly compromised," Karapatan added.

-- With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News.



