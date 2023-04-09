De Lima marks 6th Easter in detention with 'renewed hope'

Former senator Leila de Lima greets supporters as she arrives for her bail hearing at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on Feb. 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Former senator Leila de Lima on Sunday marked her sixth Easter in detention, saying she had a "renewed and stronger Hope" despite being behind bars.

"In the risen Lord Jesus Christ, our God of Justice, I surrender completely my fate, with an unshakeable conviction that He will make things right and beautiful at the end of my most painful yet purifying journey," de Lima said in a Facebook post.

Her statement came weeks after the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256 concluded its hearings on her bail petition for her temporary release.

De Lima has been detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City since 2017 over charges of alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

In 2022, several key witnesses to her case, including self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, recanted their testimonies against her. As a result, the Department of Justice said it was "reviewing" her case.

The former senator ran for reelection in the May 2022 polls but lost.

She marked her 6th year in detention last February, saying she would soldier on as she believed her "vindication" was imminent.

"I strongly believe that my vindication is at hand... But even if they continue to try to silence me, I refuse to cower," De Lima had said in a statement.

Several groups, including the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights continue to call for her release over what has been described as "politically motivated" charges.

