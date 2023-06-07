Muntinlupa court denies Leila de Lima's bail petition

Senator Leila DeLima emerges from the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court escorted by heavy security on May 12, 2023 after the court acquitted her of charges of illegal drug trading. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA (UPDATED) — A Muntinlupa court has denied former Sen. Leila de Lima's bail petition, according to her lawyer, Boni Tacardon.

The bail petition is in connection with De Lima's drug case pending before Muntinlupa RTC Br. 256 involving New Bilibid Prison (NBP) convicts who accused her of running the illegal drug trade in the NBP.

De Lima had denied the claim and assailed the credibility of government witnesses.

In a 35-page order, Muntinlupa RTC 256 Judge Romeo Buenaventura said the court does not find De Lima's recent hostage-taking experience "injurious to health" or a danger to her life, as in other bail cases, but an isolated incident.

"[I]n finding evidence of guilt strong, Court does not in any way prejudge what the final outcome of case will be. The culpability or innocence of accused will still be decided on the basis of all evidence presented by the parties and only after trial on the merits," said Buenaventura.

A bail petition in "non-bailable" offenses such as conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading is granted only if the accused can show to the court that the evidence of guilt is not strong.

The prosecution has so far presented 9 witnesses, including former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief retired Gen. Benjamin Magalong and NBP inmates.

The court said the prosecution bears the burden of proving that there is a strong presumption of guilt.

Citing the testimonies of NBP inmates, the court said the evidence of guilt against the accused is strong.

It said that there was an agreement and a decision among the accused to commit illegal drug trading by using NBP inmates, adding that there was an express agreement to commit illegal drug trading between De Lima's former aide, Ronnie Dayan, and some of the NBP inmates.

De Lima, it said, had an implied agreement with the other accused.

De Lima questioned the testimonies of the witnesses but the court said the inconsistencies were minor and insignificant while the so-called hearsay statements can be considered "independently relevant statements."

The court dismissed the argument that witnesses are convicts.

The court also rejected De Lima's invocation of humanitarian grounds, saying De Lima is not suffering from any serious or life-threatening health condition.

Her hostage-taking experience, the court said, was an isolated occurrence.

REACTIONS

Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares expressed disappointment on the court's denial of De Lima's bail petition, saying it was "sure" that the International Criminal Court would "note this development."

"Top government officials involved in the killings in Pres. Duterte's drug war and the likes of Pharmally deal are scot-free, while Sen. Leila remains imprisoned from baseless trumped-up cases," Colmenares said.

"Dapat palayain na si Sen. Leila de Lima."

Carlos Conde, a senior researcher for Human Rights Watch, said bail denial "prolongs the injustice committed against" the former senator.

"This flies in the face of her previous court acquittal in two cases, which clearly showed the political nature of her persecution. She has remained steadfast in her commitment to see that due process is done and this is what she gets in return. This is a sad day for her and for those who believe in the cause of human rights," he added.