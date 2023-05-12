De Lima acquitted of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading

MANILA -- A Muntinlupa court on Friday acquitted former Sen. Leila de Lima of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading.

De Lima's acquittal is with respect to the charge before Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 where ex-Bureau of Corrections officer in charge Rafael Ragos retracted his claim that he delivered drug money to her in 2012.

Ragos, in April last year, retracted all his allegations, claiming he was coerced by former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

In a statement, the former senator said she had no doubt from the very beginning that she would be acquitted in all the cases filed against her during the Duterte administration "based on the merits and the strength of my innocence."

"That's already two cases down, and one more to go. I am of course happy that with this second acquittal in the three cases filed against me, my release from more than six years of persecution draws nearer. I am extremely grateful to all those who stood by and prayed for me all these years," she said.

De Lima thanked those who helped her in her fight to prove her innocence.

"Hindi ninyo ako iniwan. Hindi ninyo ako pinabayaan. Maraming salamat sa inyong paninindigan na balang araw ay makakamit ko ang katarungan, lalaya, at makakasama kayong muli," she said.

However, she also pointed out that years of incarceration would mean she would no longer see some of her loved ones who had already passed away during her absence.

"Ito marahil ang pinakamasakit na nangyari sa panggigipit sa akin. Gayunpaman, itinuring ko itong pagsubok sa tatag ng aking loob at lalim ng aking pananampalataya sa Panginoon."

Sen. Koko Pimentel meanwhile gave his congratulations to the court "for being true to its mandate to dispense justice without fear or favor by strictly following the evidence."