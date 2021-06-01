Pacquiao still enjoys support of PDP-Laban majority: official

Sen. Manny Pacquiao delivers a privilege speech in the Senate on March 3, 2021. Albert Calvelo, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA— Sen. Manny Pacquiao still enjoys the support of majority of PDP-Laban even after 107 key members snubbed the boxing champ's call not to attend a party assembly in Cebu, an official of the Philippines' largest political party said Tuesday.

Pacquiao, the party president, has been in "constant communication with our partymates all over the country," PDP-Laban Executive Director Ron Munsayac said in an online press conference.

"Matibay, matatag at malakas ang leadership ni Sen. Pacquiao," he said.

(Sen. Pacquiao's leadership is sturdy, steadfast and strong.)

"Napakalakas pa po ng suporta ng aming general membership kay Sen. Pacquaiao as party president," he said.

(The support of our general membership for Sen. Pacquiao as party president remains very strong.)

PDP-Laban has at least 100,000 members nationwide, and only 107 attended the meeting in Cebu, Munsayac said.

"Marami sa mga nag-attend kahapon ay tumawag sa kaniya at nagsabi na may memo kasi si President Rodrigo Duterte kaya rerespetuhin namin," he said.

(A lot of those who attended yesterday called him to say that they had to attend in respect to the memo of President Duterte.)

In the meeting, which was organized by PDP-Laban vice chair and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, the PDP-Laban council voted to pass a resolution urging Duterte to run for vice president in next year's national elections.

It was Duterte who asked Cusi to set the meeting.

Pacquiao's camp, which has been insisting that the meeting is invalid as only the party chairman and party president can convene one, is trying to schedule a meeting with Duterte to clarify the issue, Munsayac said.

Malacañang earlier said Duterte and Pacquiao remain allies despite supposed infighting within the ruling party.

Munsayac confirmed reports that Pacquiao is set to talk to Sen. Panfilo Lacson for a possible partnership in the 2022 elections but said he was not privy if Cusi's group was trying to recruit Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to be her father's runningmate in the upcoming polls.

Pacquiao has been vocal about his plans to run for president next year, but Duterte said his former close aide, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, also wants to succeed him in Malacañang.

Almost annually, PDP-Laban has figured in a power struggle.

In 2019, the Supreme Court upheld the Commission on Elections' recognition of Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III’s group as the legitimate officers of PDP-Laban after a faction claimed to be the ruling party's rightful representatives.

In 2020, long-time member and former PDP-Laban secretary general Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez left the party after the ruling bloc backed Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco's bid for House speaker.

RELATED VIDEO