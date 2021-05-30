Duterte tells PDP-Laban vice chair to lead party meeting; Pacquiao to skip event

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi. April 29, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The vice chairman of ruling party PDP-Laban will lead its executive council meeting scheduled on Monday, Malacañang said Sunday.

The party earlier said it would proceed with the meeting despite the opposition of its acting president Senator Manny Pacquiao.

President Rodrigo Duterte had designated PDP-Laban vice chairman and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi to "organize, convene and preside over the council meeting," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"This move, which is part of the democratic exercise, aims to consult party members and have fruitful and productive exchanges on issues affecting PDP-Laban," Roque said in a statement.

Cusi has informed the concerned officers about this called meeting, party secretary-general Melvin Matibag earlier said.

Pacquiao will not attend Monday's meeting but would instead call for another one in September, his spokesman Ron Munsayac said.

The council is composed of around 170 PDP-Laban members currently serving as senators, congressmen, governors, and cabinet members.