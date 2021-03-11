Duterte says Bong Go wants to be President

President Rodrigo Duterte leads an aerial inspection of affected areas in Surigao del Sur on February 23, 2021 after the province was battered by Tropical Storm Auring. Photo courtesy of Senator Bong Go

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday his former long-time aide Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go wants to be president.

In a speech at the inauguration of a port building in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, Duterte said Go asked him for a "favor" as they got off a plane.

"Sabi niya medyo it leaves a bad taste in the mouth, malayo pa e, pero ikaw na lang ang magsabi sa kanila," Duterte said.

"Sabihin ko, ang totoo talaga, isang bagay lang, sabihin daw sa inyo, gusto niya maging Presidente."

(He said it slightly leaves a bad taste in the mouth, it's still far away, but be the one to tell them. I said, in truth, just one thing, he said to tell you that wants to be President.)

Go shook his head after this remark.

Duterte's remarks came on the same day news broke that his party, PDP-Laban, was asking him to run for Vice President in 2022, when his term as chief executive ends.

Go belongs to the same party.

Duterte, in a speech last week, called Go "President," seemingly in jest.

The President campaigned for Go during the 2019 Senate race, that saw the defeat of all candidates from the opposition slate Otso Diretso.

The Senate neophyte went straight to a national position on his first election bid. While now a lawmaker, he continues to be seen on the President's side in his official events.

Go also features prominently on state TV's Laging Handa briefing, the only lawmaker with regular appearances there.

Recently, he was the one who made major announcements related to the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, ahead of confirmations by the vaccine czar himself.

The Chief Executive has said in multiple occasions that his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio would not seek to succeed him in the 2022 elections.

Duterte said women are not fit to be President.

He also said Vice President Leni Robredo can't be Chief Executive, though she has not revealed plans for the 2022 race. Robredo is the leader of the opposition.

The President's spokesman Harry Roque, meanwhile, accused Robredo of politicking, an allegation that her spokesman Barry Gutierrez fired back at Duterte's allies.