Ex-House Speaker Alvarez quits PDP-Laban party

Former House speaker and Davao Del Norte Congressman Pantaleon Alvarez visits his constituents in Tagum on September 22, 2018. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Former House Speaker and now Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez said Sunday he has resigned from ruling party PDP-Laban to pursue a voter's education campaign.

Alvarez served as the party's secretary-general for nearly half a decade.

PDP-Laban, which stands for Partido Demokratiko Pilipino - Lakas ng Bayan, currently has Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III as its president, and President Rodrigo Duterte as chairman.

Alvarez said he was "constrained to tender his irrevocable resignation from his position and membership in PDP-Laban effective immediately."

He said he has accepted to serve as the chairman of Reporma, a "non-mainstream party not affiliated with any personality reportedly seeking the Presidency."

"This way, the voter’s education campaign can proceed, and rightly be perceived, as politically neutral without risking possible backlash against PDP-Laban," he said.

In 2018, Alvarez was ousted as House Speaker and replaced by then-Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. The President's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, was widely credited for his removal.

The House coup came months after Duterte-Carpio slammed Alvarez for allegedly calling her a part of the opposition when she formed PDP-Laban's regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

Alvarez had denied Duterte-Carpio's allegations, saying somebody might have just misheard him.