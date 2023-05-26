As strong as Yolanda? Pagasa says Mawar 'weaker' but still dangerous

US NOAA/Himawari-8

MANILA -- Super typhoon Mawar is the strongest typhoon so far to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in 2023.

But compared to super typhoon Yolanda, which barreled through the central part of the country in 2013, Mawar relatively weaker, according to weather scientists.

Yolanda swept through the country with maximum sustained winds of 235 kilometers per hour at a moving speed of 35 kilometers per hour.

State weather bureau Pagasa's weather division chief Jun Galang said Mawar is moving at a slower pace.

“Yung kagandahan ngayon nasa dagat at yung forecast natin, hihina siya bago lumapit dito sa may Batanes island. I think magiging typhoon intensity 175 km pero malakas pa rin yun,” Cayanan added.

Cayanan said this should not make the public complacent as Mawar can still be dangerous.

“Pag mas mabilis ang speed niya, yung impact niya sa land mas malakas. Kung mabagal man ang speed niya, yung ibubuhos niya na ulan, mas marami. So wala naman tayong mapagpipilian, mabagal o mabilis, mapaminsala sila pareho,” he said.

Pagasa said the public still needs to brace for the possibility of stronger typhoons later on in the year.

Mawar is expected to enter the PAR on Friday night at the earliest and will be given the local name "Betty".

