RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Super typhoon Mawar slightly intensified as it moved over the Philippine Sea on Friday morning, PAGASA said, as it warned of possible floods and landslides in northern Luzon.

Mawar was last spotted 1,705 km east of southeastern Luzon at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and 260 kph gusts, the state weather bureau said.

Moving west at 20 kph, Mawar may enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday night or Saturday morning.

Intensity and track forecast for super typhoon Mawar. PAGASA

It is expected to slow down while approaching Luzon's northern tip and could reach its peak intensity within 24 hours, the weather forecaster said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

From late Sunday or Monday, Mawar will bring heavy rains that could trigger flooding or landslides in northern Luzon, PAGASA said.



The agency said it might raise tropical cyclone wind signals on Saturday evening in preparation for strong winds expected in northern Luzon.

