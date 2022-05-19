Raffy Tulfo at the proclamation of the winning Senatorial candidates at the PICC on May 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Sen. Raffy Tulfo said Thursday he would prioritize working on bills protecting workers' rights instead of decriminalizing libel.

Tulfo's brother Ramon was arrested over libel charges on Wednesday, his proclamation day as senator.

"Wala, di pa nagbabago ang aking stand. Di ito top priority, itong decriminalizing libel. Karamihan lumalapit sakin mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Sila ang uunahin ko muna. They are the reason bakit ako tumakbo sa pagkasenador," Raffy told ANC's Headstart.

(My stand remains the same. Decriminalizing libel is not a top priority. Majority of those who seek help from me is poor. I will prioritize them because they are the reason why I ran for senator.)

Tulfo said he aims to keep civil liabilities for media personnel in decriminalizing libel.

"Dapat may parusa nang sa ganun maging responsible pa rin ang media," he said.

(There should be punishment so that media personnel can still be responsible.)

Among workers' bills he would prioritize are wage theft, which penalizes employers who steal, and anti-contractualization or endo (end of contract), Tulfo said.

"I'm just trying to level the playing field. Walang criminal lability ang sinumang amo na 'di nagbibigay ng tamang pasahod (There's mo criminal liability for any employer who does not give the correct pay)," he said.

"Siguro dapat maging project-based na lang ang contractualization... 'Pag hindi project-based dapat talaga maging regular."

(Those under contractualization should instead become project-based... If their work is not project-based, they should become a regular employee.)

The senator said he has not yet talked to his colleagues about committee chairmanship but he was eyeing to head the committees on labor, overseas Filipino workers, and civil service.

Meantime, he said senators Cynthia Villar, Imee Marcos and Miguel Zubiri have called him regarding their plans to run for Senate President.

Tulfo said he would vote for Senate President a colleague "who does not have many business interests to protect."

The broadcaster said he would continue during his days off the Senate his show that helps people.

"First things first, syempre gagampanan ko ang aking tungkulin full-time (I will fulfill my duties full-time)," he said.

"Pag merong bakanteng oras, bakanteng araw doon na dapat ibigay ko sa family ko, ise-share ko sa mga taong lumalapit sa'kin palagi. Rest assured I will perform, I will deliver."

(But if I have days off that I should give to my family, I will share it with the people who need me.)