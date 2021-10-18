Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo files his certificate of candidacy. Screengrab

MANILA - Raffy Tulfo, whose popular radio show banked on calls for help and rescue due to injustices, said Monday he was against the imposition of death penalty in the Philippines.

"Pag mayaman ka kaya mo maghire ng pinakamagaling abogado, more often than not you'll get away with it. Pag pobre ka kulong ka, pag minalas-malas ka death penalty ka," Tulfo, who is running for senator in 2022, said on ANC's Headstart.

(If you're rich, you can hire good lawyers, more often than not you'll get away with it. If you're poor, you'll be imprisoned, if you're unfortunate, you'll get death penalty.)

"Ang nabibitay lang dito yung mga mahihirap na walang pambayad sa mga abogado, at walang panlagay, sorry ah, sa mga lespu," he added.

(Those who get hanged here are poor people with no money to pay for lawyers and to put in the pockets of the police.)

Tulfo, a staunch supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, also said he would not support a continuation of the drug war, which proved to be a "failure."

"Definitely a failure, siya (Duterte) mismo umamin niyan kasi sinabi niya in 6 months’ time masosolve niya na ang problema sa drugs then lately siya mismo umamin na di ko pala kaya, kala ko kaya," he told ANC's Headstart.

(It's definitely a failure, the President even admitted it because he said in 6 months' time he would solve the country's problem on drugs then lately he himself said he could not do it.)

Tulfo said he would focus on rehabilitation of drug addicts if he becomes a senator.

Government should have taken "Oplan Tokhang" a step further by giving drug addicts "another chance," he said.

"Magopen tayo ng rehabilitation centers...Pag nawala na itong mga addict, na-rehab na sila, then meron yung tinatawag na law of supply and demand. Wala nang nagdedemand, bababa na ang supply," he said.

(Let's open rehabilitation centers...If drug addicts are rehabilitated then it will lower demand, and later supply.)

"Then dapat ang tinutugis natin pating, balyena. Ang nangyayari ang pulis tinutugis mga pipitsugi. nasaan ang mga big-time? Yung mga supplier, importer, manufacturer ng droga. Where are they?"

(We should go after the sharks, whales. Police go after the small fish. Where are the big time names? The drug suppliers, importers, manufacturers?)