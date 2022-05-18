Raffy Tulfo at the proclamation ceremony of the winning senatorial candidates at the PICC on May 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, who was proclaimed among the winning Senate candidates on Wednesday, said he would show the public that he deserved his mandate.

Tulfo, who ran independently, placed third in the Senate race with 23.39 million votes, based on official figures from the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC).

"I would like to thank lahat ng bumoto at di bumoto sa akin 'yung mga bumoto sa akin. Thank you so much. I will never let you down," he said during the proclamation ceremony.

(I would like to thank everyone who voted for me and those who did not. Thank you so much. I will never let you down.)

"Papakita ko sa inyo na deserve ko po ang inyong tiwala sa pagboto sa akin at doon sa mga di bumoto sa akin, I guarantee that I will work hard para makuha ko po 'yung tiwala ninyo, para mapakita ko sa inyo na si Raffy Tulfo ay isang taong karapat-dapat na mahalal bilang isang senador," he added.

(I will show to everyone that I deserve your trust in voting for me and to those who did not, I guarantee that I will work hard to gain your trust. I will show everyone that Raffy Tulfo deserves to be elected to the Senate.)

He earlier said he would like to join the Senate's majority bloc, though he said this did not mean he would agree with all its agenda.

Tulfo has said he would craft bills that would benefit employees and protect overseas Filipino workers from abusive employers. He added that as a senator, he could expand his help center.

Tulfo's brother Erwin might also serve as a representative of the ACT-CIS party-list, which won 3 seats in the House of Representatives.

Their brother Ramon Tulfo had served as special envoy to China, while their sister Wanda Tulfo Teo is a former tourism secretary under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Ramon was arrested earlier Wednesday over cyber libel charges.

