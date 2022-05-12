Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, who is expected to win a seat in the Senate, expressed Thursday his intention to join its majority bloc so he could pass more laws.

"Gusto ko pong sumama sa majority bloc dahil kapag sa majority bloc po tayo mas marami po akong masusulong na mga polisiya ko na gusto kong maisabatas," Tulfo told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(I want to join the majority bloc because with the majority bloc, we can pass more of the policies that I want to legislate.)

Tulfo placed third in the Senate race with some 23.1 million votes as of 11:17 a.m. Thursday, based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Commission on Elections data.

Tulfo, who ran independently, said joining the majority group did not mean he would agree with all its agenda.

"'Pag may mga bagay na hindi agreeable sa akin... (If there's something not agreeable with me) I might abstain," he said.

He earlier told ANC that he would be a "working senator."

Tulfo said he would seek criminal liability for employers who do not compensate their workers well, calling it "wage theft."

"Sisiguraduhin kong may makukulong at may masasampolan," he added.

(I will make sure that someone will be jailed for this to teach them a lesson.)

Meanwhile, reelectionist Sen. Risa Hontiveros is the only candidate from the opposition who is poised to win a Senate seat.

She said she would build a strong alliance of opposition lawmakers to continue their duty to check the executive branch.

