ACT-CIS convincing Erwin Tulfo to join Congress: solon

MANILA - ACT-CIS party-list is urging broadcaster Erwin Tulfo to serve as its third representative in Congress, a lawmaker said Monday.

Tulfo is the third nominee of the party-list, which won 3 seats in the elections, but is still deciding whether to serve in government or "continue his public service", according to former ACT-CIS Rep. and now Benguet Rep. Eric Yap.

Tulfo's brother Raffy was among the top senatorial candidates in the elections.

"We’re still encouraging Mr. Erwin Tulfo na to join us sa lower House at sinasabi namin mas madami kang matutulungan pag nasa Kongreso ka at pinag-iisiipan po niyang mabuti," he told ANC's Headstart.

(We’re still encouraging Mr. Erwin Tulfo na to join us sa lower House and we told him he can help more people if he's in Congress. He's thinking about it deeply.)

Yap's brother Edvic is the party-list's first nominee as Yap decided to run as a district representative. Their brother Egay Yap won as councilor in Quezon City.

When asked whether it is time to abolish political dynasties, Yap said: "It depends."

"Kung kaming 3 magkakapatid tumutulong kami sa mahihihirap…I think it’s good for the government. Kung ano po mapagbotohan sa lower House... we can’t do anything," he said.

(If us three siblings help the poor... I think it’s good for the government. Whatever is decided in the lower House... we can't do anything.)