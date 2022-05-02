Erwin Tulfo, the first nominee of the ACT-CIS party-list. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Tulfo-led ACT-CIS (Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support) is still the top party-list choice of Filipino voters, according to the latest and final Pulse Asia survey on the May 9 elections released Monday.

ACT-CIS bested more than 170 other party-list groups seeking a seat at the House of Representatives, the research firm said, with 7.07 percent of respondents choosing the group.

In the 2019 polls, the group was considered the runaway winner after earning more than 2.6 million votes.

Broadcaster and online personality Erwin Tulfo is ACT-CIS’s first nominee. His brother Raffy is the top senatorial choice in the same survey.

Other party-list groups that may get seats at the House are:

• 4PS (5.17 percent)

• Ako Bicol (4.76 percent)

• Ang Probinsiyano (3.98 percent)

• Tingog (2.63 percent)

• Senior Citizens Party-list (2.33 percent)

• Probinsiyano Ako (2.28 percent)

• Kalinga (2.20 percent)

• Uswag Ilonggo (2.19 percent)

• CIBAC (2.01 percent)

ACT-CIS, 4PS, Ako Bicol, and Ang Probinsiyano may get three House seats due to their high ratings, Pulse Asia data showed.

Tingog, Senior Citizens Party-list, Probinsiyano Ako, Kalinga, Uswag Ilonggo, and CIBAC may get two seats each.

A party-list group that gets at least two percent of the total votes in the party-list race is entitled to at least one seat in the House of Representatives.

Depending on their votes, some groups can still get additional seats based on the second-round formula: percentage of votes multiplied by the number of remaining seats.

