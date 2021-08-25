Erwin Tulfo. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Radio commentator and online personality Erwin Tulfo will be ACT-CIS partylist’s first nominee in the 2022 elections, according to the group's incumbent Rep. Eric Go Yap.

"Pagdating po sa ACT-CIS partylist eh nakumbinse ko na po si Erwin Tulfo na siya na po mismo ang magiging nominee ng ACT-CIS Party list," Yap told reporters Wednesday.

Yap said he would be running for Congress as well, but as Benguet Province representative.

Aside from Yap, ACT-CIS has 2 other representatives in the 18th Congress, namely Jocelyn Tulfo, Erwin Tulfo's sister-in-law, and Nina Taduran.

ACT-CIS stands for Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support.

The group was the runaway leader in the 2019 midterm elections party-list race.

Erwin has a Youtube channel that currently has 1.13 million subscribers. His brother Raffy also has a Youtube channel called "Raffy Tulfo in Action," which has 21.7 million subscribers.