More than P2 billion earned: Here's how Raffy Tulfo spends the money he gets from YouTube

MANILA — With an estimated P2 billion revenue to date from his YouTube channel, which has more than 15 million subscribers, it’s easy to wonder just how Raffy Tulfo spends his money.

Push and other reporters tried to find that out this past week during a virtual press conference with Tulfo, and the broadcast journalist willingly gave a glimpse into what he uses his earnings on.

Tulfo shared that a “large” portion of his money goes towards helping others, especially the poor, although he did not specify in what way.

“Malaking portion po no’n ay pinantutulong natin sa mga kababayan natin,” he said. “So may pinunupuntahan naman po, para do’n sa mga nangangailangan.”

He was quick to add, however, that not all of it goes to charity: “Of course, mayroon ding parte do’n na nagagamit ko. I’ll be lying ‘pag sasabihin kong lahat napupunta 100 percent do’n sa tulong.

“Mayroon din pong napupunta sa akin, sa pangangailangan ko, sa pamilya ko. Pero a big part of that money goes to helping the poor.”

He also said that he doesn’t hesitate to spend for his mother, although it’s a different story when it comes to his brothers.

“Iyong mga kapatid ko, may mga pera [na] sila, so hindi na nila kailangan ang mga tulong ko. Baka mainsulto pa sila 'pag binigyan ko sila ng pera,” he reasoned.

Tulfo’s “Raffy Tulfo in Action” YouTube channel, where he listens to various complaints and tries to resolve them, is the most popular celebrity channel in the country. He has more subscribers than the likes of Alex Gonzaga and Ivana Alawi.

According to Tulfo, one of the best ways to build a following is through “credibility.”

“Kaya ako nagkaroon ng maraming subscribers because through the years I was able to establish my credibility to them, na kapag ako’y nagbibigay ng serbisyo publiko, eh, I really mean it and I’m very sincere in helping them, na hindi yung pakitang tao lamang,” he explained.

“Malalaman naman kasi ng mga viewers, malalaman naman kasi ng mga complainants kung ikaw ay namemeke lang o kung ikaw talaga ay tunay ang iyong pagtulong. So, in my case nakita nila na talagang legit yung aking ginagawang pagtulong kaya dinadagsa nila yung aming action center.”

You can check out Tulfo's latest video below: