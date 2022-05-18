Radio broadcaster and Manila Times columnist Ramon Tulfo presents a powerpoint presentation during a Senate hearing, Sept. 22, 2020. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA (UPDATE) — Media personality Ramon "Mon" Tulfo was arrested Wednesday over cyber libel charges, the Manila Police District (MPD) said.

An initial report from the MPD Public Information Office said Tulfo was apprehended by authorities around 10 a.m. at the quadrangle of the Manila City Hall.

Judge Maria Victoria Soriano-Villadolid of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 24 issued an arrest warrant against the broadcaster and columnist for alleged violation the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Further details were not immediately available.

Tulfo is detained at the office of the MPD Special Mayor's Reaction Team, as of this posting.

The broadcaster's lawyer, Alfred Campañano, said he would file an urgent motion to lift the arrest warrant within the day.

Tulfo previously faced other libel charges. In March 2020, he surrendered to authorities after 2 regional trial court judges ordered his arrest for libel.

Former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II in 2019 also accused Tulfo of defamation for alleging that the former received a cut from the "pastillas" bribery scheme at Manila's airport.

— With a report from Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News