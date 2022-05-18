OFW representative Susan Toots Ople shows her certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Election on Oct. 15, 2015. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Migrant-worker rights advocate Susan "Toots" Ople said Wednesday her battle with cancer was "definitely a factor" in whether or not she would accept a post in the Cabinet of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Marcos's camp on Tuesday confirmed Ople was being eyed to lead the Department of Migrant Workers.

Ople disclosed that she was diagnosed in 2020 with stage 2 breast cancer, for which she undergoes chemotherapy and PET scans.

"That will be a lifelong concern, to be honest about it, whether I accept the job or I don't accept the job... Sa akin kasi panata ko na 'yung to serve our OFWs in whatever capacity so definitely it's a factor, alam ni president-elect 'yun, ni Atty. Vic [Rodriguez]," Ople told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(For me it's already my calling to serve out OFWs in whatever capacity so definitely it's a factor. The president-elect and Atty. Vic know it.)

Rodriguez is the spokesman of Marcos Jr. He also heads the Marcos transition team.

"That's why I'm also praying for His guidance, but definitely I've always led a mission-driven life... where God leads me I'll be there I'll follow," Ople added.

Ople is the daughter of the late Foreign Affairs Secretary Blas F. Ople. She heads a non-profit organization that is named after her father and deals with labor and migration issues.

Ople said she met with Marcos at his Makati City residence last Friday, during which he offered her the DMW leadership.

"It was a warm, and inspiring meeting. He spoke about the need to get the new department up and running, and for it to care for our OFWs and also develop programs for their families especially the children of migrant workers,” she said in a statement.

“Given his kind offer for me to return to public service, I am now in a process of discernment and consultations – because I am aware of the enormity of the task and the challenges involved,” added Ople.