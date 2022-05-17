This composite image shows former labor chief Bienvenido Laguesma and OFW representative Susan "Toots" Ople. SSS website/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The camp of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday confirmed that it offered Cabinet posts to former labor secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and overseas Filipino worker advocate Susan "Toots" Ople.

Laguesma is being eyed to head the Department of Labor (DOLE), while Ople is expected to lead the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), said Marcos's spokesman Vic Rodriguez.

"Sila ay very warm 'yung pagtanggap, they were honored," Rodriguez, who also heads the Marcos transition team, said in a press conference in their headquarters in Mandaluyong.

"Nanghihingi lang ng oras at panahon para makunsulta at makausap yung kanilang pamilya at iilang kaibigan at mga taong pinaniniwalaan at hihingi ng payo," he said.

(Their reception was very warm, they were honored. They just asked for some time to consult and talk with their families and some friends and people they trust to ask for advice.)

"When you are doing so well in the private sector, when you are doing so well in your private practice, medyo challenging din na maimbita mo sa pamahalaan dahil sakripisyo 'yan," he said.

(When you are doing so well in the private sector, when you are doing so well in your private practice, medyo, it's a bit of a challenge to be invited to the government because that is a sacrifice.)

