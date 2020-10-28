Migrant-worker rights advocate Toots Ople battling Stage 2 breast cancer

OFW Representative Susan Toots Ople shows her certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Election on October 15, 2015. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Susan Ople on Wednesday said she has been battling Stage 2 breast cancer.

In an interview with TeleRadyo, Ople, a migrant-worker rights advocate and a former Labor undersecretary, made the revelation when asked if she intended to run for public office.

"Right now I'm battling Stage 2 breast cancer... I'm still very much focused sa advocacy ko sa OFWs and nadagdagan pa ng cancer advocacy. Sa lahat ng nakikinig magpa-mammogram po kayo. Month of breast cancer awareness ngayon," she said.

Ople first revealed her initial diagnosis in a Business Mirror column in February.

Ople heads the Blas F. Ople Policy Center and Training Institute, a non-profit organization that deals with labor and migration issues.

She was also recently appointed to the board of trustees of the United Nations Trust Fund for Victims of Human Trafficking.

Watch the full TeleRadyo interview below: