People get their second COVID-19 booster shot at a vaccination site inside Robinson’s Place Manila on April 26, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Health workers and the elderly may now receive a second booster shot against COVID-19, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Messenger RNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna will be given at least 4 months after the administration of the first booster dose, the DOH said in a statement, following the recommendation of the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC).

“The second booster for our health workers and senior citizens will enhance protection given by the first booster and the primary series against all variants, including the recent Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"Everyone eligible can get the second booster jab done at the LGU vaccination sites nearest you. They are safe, effective, and free of charge."

The Food and Drug Administration last month amended the emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines to include another additional dose for vulnerable sectors.

Government initially rolled out the second booster to immunocompromised persons following HTAC's recommendation and has so far administered it to 30,912 members of the vulnerable sector, according to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

As of Monday, some 68 million or 76.29 percent of the eligible 90 million population in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, according to the DOH. Of those with primary doses, 13.6 million have received their booster shots.

