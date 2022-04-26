Home  >  News

DOH working with vaxx sites after 2nd booster given to elderly, frontliners by mistake

Gillan Ropero, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2022 11:13 AM | Updated as of Apr 26 2022 11:42 AM

A woman gets her COVID-19 vaccine on April 19, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
MANILA - The Department of Health said Monday it was coordinating with vaccination sites after second COVID-19 booster shots were given to health workers and the elderly when the initial rollout was supposed to be limited to immunocompromised individuals.

The FDA earlier amended the emergency use authorization to include a fourth dose for the immunocompromised persons (ICPs), the elderly, and health workers.

But the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) is still reviewing evidence for the additional jab for senior citizens and medical frontliners, the DOH said.

The health department said it was investigating reports that a hospital in Metro Manila administered second boosters to healthcare workers and senior citizens who were not immunocompromised.

The management of the hospital said it "unintentionally misinterpreted guidelines," according to the DOH.

"The DOH and NVOC are currently coordinating with the relevant Health Care Facilities and Vaccination sites to prevent further instances of these events. The facilities in question have now since returned to administering boosters to ICPs only," it said in a statement.

Those eligible for the second booster shots include the following who have received their first booster at least 3 months prior. 

• Those who have immunodeficiency
• Those living with HIV
• Cancer patients (active)
• Transplant recipients
• Patients who take immunosuppressive drugs
• Bedridden patients or those with terminal illness

