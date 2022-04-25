The Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan begins administering second COVID-19 booster shots. Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The government on Monday began administering second COVID-19 booster shots to immunocompromised people.

Only select areas in Metro Manila were prepared to roll out the additional jabs, the Department of Health said. These include Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan, the Philippine Children's Medical Center, Valenzuela Medical Center, and Makati City, it said.

Those eligible for the second booster shots are the following, according to the DOH:

Those who have immunodeficiency

Those living with HIV

Cancer patients (active)

Transplant recipients

Patients who take immunosuppressive drugs

Bedridden patients or those with terminal illness

The PCMC has allotted 244 vials of COVID-19 vaccines for its immunocompromised employees, its spokesperson Dr. Mary Ann Bunyi said.

Among those who took the shot was Noel Olid of the PCMC Radio Technology Division.

“Pamilya kami ng may cancer. Yung bunso ng kapatid ko, naga-undergo ng radiation dahil sa breast cancer," he said. "Hindi natin alam ang kalaban natin. Maganda may ginagawa tayo para sa sarili natin."

(We're a family of cancer patients. The youngest child of my sibling undergoes radiation for breast cancer. We don't know what we're fighting against, so it's best to be proactive.)

Members of the vulnerable sector are urged to get a heterologous or a different vaccine brand from their primary series of COVID shots for more protection, according to Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of the government's vaccine expert panel.

There is a recommended interval period of 3 months between the first and second booster, the DOH said last week.

Those eligible for the additional jab need to bring a valid ID and their vaccination card, Gloriani said.



"Hindi kailangan pareho dun sa dati. So kung ano yung available as LGU o vaccination sites, yun ang ating ibibigay. We prefer yung heterologous sana yung booster kasi alam natin mas magandang proteksyong binibigay," she said.

(It doesn't have to be the same vaccine brand as before. We'll administer whatever is available in the local government unit or vaccination sites. We prefer heterologous booster because we know it gives better protection.)

A second COVID-19 booster shot could be useful for those moderately or severely immunocompromised in the event of another surge of COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Imelda Mateo, president of the Philippine College of Chest Physicians.

Another wave of virus infections is "inevitable" following increased public mobility, easing of restrictions, and new variants, according to the World Health Organization office in the Philippines.

The FDA earlier amended the emergency use authorization to include a fourth dose for the immunocompromised, the elderly, and health workers.

The Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) has yet to release its recommendations for the two remaining vulnerable sectors.

Some 12.7 million people have so far received a booster shot, while 37.5 million more are eligible to receive it as of Thursday, according to the DOH. There are a total of 67 million people with primary doses.

The DOH said it aims to administer second booster shots to some 690,000 immunocompromised people in all priority groups.

-- Report from Zyann Ambrosio and Gillan Ropero, ABS-CBN News

