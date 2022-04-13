Residents receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Saint Peter and John Parish in Malabon City on March 10, 2022 as the Department of Health resumed its National Vaccination Days Part 4 in an attempt to reach places with low vaccination turn out. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration has amended the emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines to include a second booster shot for the elderly, immunocompromised, and health workers, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The fourth dose shall be given at least 4 months after the 1st booster, the DOH said in a statement.

It can be given earlier to moderate and severe immunocompromised patients subject to their doctor's assessment, it added.

"The FDA thus recognized waning immunity in the specific populations. The National COVID-19 Vaccination Operations Center or NVOC is now drafting guidelines for implementation of the second booster dose roll-out," the agency said.

A second COVID-19 booster shot could be useful for those moderately or severely immunocompromised during a surge in cases, according to Dr. Imelda Mateo, president of the Philippine College of Chest Physicians.

The Department of Health has also applied to amend the EUA for booster jabs for children ages 12 to 17.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO