A woman gets her COVID-19 vaccine at the Mandaluyong City Hall on April 19, 2022. The Mandaluyong City Health Department continues with its inoculation, while the national government has approved the rollout of second booster shots to vulnerable sectors. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Government will initially roll out second COVID-19 booster shots to immunocompromised individuals, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier approved a fourth dose for the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and health workers.

"Ang aking inaprubahan batay sa recommendation ng HTAC (Health Technology Assessment Council) ay 'yung second booster dose para lamang sa immunocompromised na pasyente," he said in a televised press briefing.

(What I approved based on the recommendation of HTAC is administering a second booster dose for immunocompromised patients.)

"'Yung para sa health workers at senior citizens next week pag-aaralan, susuriin ng ating HTAC 'yung mag datos galing WHO, US FDA, CDC at UK joint commission on vaccination and immunization."

(HTAC will study the additional jab for health workers and senior citizens next week based on data from the World Health Organization, US Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and UK joint commission on vaccination and immunization.)

Immunocompromised persons eligible for the additional shot include patients who received an organ transplant, cancer patients, those who take immunosuppressants, HIV/AIDS patients, and those with primary immunodeficiency, Duque said.

The implementing guidelines will be released next week, the DOH chief said.

Some 12 million individuals have so far received their booster shots while 36 million more are eligible to receive the additional jab as of Monday, according to the DOH. A total of 67 million Filipinos have received their primary doses, Duque said.