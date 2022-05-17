People get their second COVID-19 booster shot at a vaccination site inside Robinson’s Place Manila on April 26, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) has recommended a second booster shot for healthcare workers and the elderly but one more requirement is needed before its rollout, an official said Tuesday.

"Sa HTAC recommendation, meron na silang binigay na recommendation last Friday. Dapat i-out na ang guidelines for second booster ng A1 healthcare workers at A2 senior citizens. Pero may nilagay kasi sila doon na 'di nila natanggap yung WHO written requirements," said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, chief of the National Vaccination Operations Center.

(The HTAC has given a recommendation last Friday. We should release the guidelines for second booster ng A1 healthcare workers at A2 senior citizens, but the HTAC said it has not received the WHO written requirements.)

"Yun ang inaasikaso natin. Paglabas ng WHO written requirements, pwede nang ipalabas anytime yung ating guidelines."

(That's what we're working on. Once the WHO written requirements are released, we can announce the guidelines anytime.)

The government initially rolled out the second booster to immunocompromised persons and has so far administered it to 30,912 members of the vulnerable sector, Cabotaje said.

Majority or 12,000 were from Metro Manila, 6,000 were from Calabarzon, while Central Luzon and Davao region had inoculated 3,000 each, and 2,000 were from Ilocos region, she said.

As of Monday, some 68 million or 76.29 percent of the eligible 90 million population in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, according to the Department of Health. Of this figure, 13.6 million have received their booster shots.

The Philippines has received 245.23 million doses of different COVID-19 vaccines, as of May 16, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group. Of the total, some 148 million have been administered.

