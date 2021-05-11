Over 500 active COVID-19 cases in Davao City a 'cause for alarm' - mayor

DAVAO CITY - Active coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the city have breached the 500-mark, which is a cause for alarm, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said.

According to local health data, Davao City has 526 active cases of the disease, out of the overall 14,494 case count, as of Monday, May 10.

"A cause for alarm, yes, according to the presentation of city health officer Dr. Ashley Lopez. It is not yet a surge. But it seems to indicate that there is a pre-surge,” Duterte-Carpio said in a radio interview.

The city will leave it to the national government to impose the necessary quarantine protocols, specifically whether to impose stricter lockdowns - either modified enhanced community quarantine or enhanced community quarantine.

“We are all in agreement. I do not think there is one person here that wants ECQ or MECQ. We don’t want that, that’s my message last week. We’ve been saying, we’ve been suffering, we’re all suffering. We should not waste all our efforts and sacrifices if our positive cases rise. Let’s make sure our sacrifices, the hardships that we’ve been through will not lead to more cases,” Duterte said in the local language.

Davao City is set to adopt the region-wide border control guidelines, which will require tourists and non-residents to submit negative RT-PCR test results upon entry.

Returning Davao Region residents classified as non-authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) are required to present negative RT-PCR tests taken within 72 hours, and identification showing their address.

Resident overseas Filipinos (ROFs) may be fetched by their respective LGUs or may opt to use a private vehicle or hire a PUV, but no one is allowed to accompany them when they are fetched.

Non-residents of Davao region are allowed entry for essential travel provided that they will present proof of appointment, medical prescription or referral, or any other document showing proof of essential transactions.

Non-Region 11 tourists must present negative RT-PCR test results taken within 72 hours, a resort booking confirmation, and have the StaySafe.PH application installed on their device upon entry.

The verified test results will then be endorsed within 24 hours by the Department of Health to the Philippine National Police, and only those with authenticated RT-PCR test results will be allowed entry.

Resident tourists traveling to other Region 11 destinations must comply with the protocols set by respective local government units.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

