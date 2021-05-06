Davao City lifts flight restrictions; PCR testing for passengers required

Davao International Airport. Credit: Chrislen Bulosan/File

DAVAO CITY - Flight restrictions to and from Davao City have now been lifted, according to an executive order released by the local government.

According to an executive order released by Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s office, scheduled international flights, unscheduled domestic commercial flights and other general aviation flights are now allowed in Davao City.

"The resumption of all kinds of flights, such as scheduled international flights, unscheduled domestic commercial flights (chartered) and other general aviation flights to and from Davao City is hereby allowed," the order read.

The order was released following the request by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and Davao International Airport (DIA) to lift all flight restrictions to jumpstart economic activities in the city.

Davao City is considered a low-risk area for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with 14,620 total cases and 356 active cases.

However, the LGU reminded the public that RT-PCR tests are still needed for those going to the Davao International Airport.

The airport was first reopened to commercial flight operations last June 8 under stringent health and safety protocols, after flights were prohibited to curb COVID-19 spread.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

