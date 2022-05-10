Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Vice President Leni Robredo got fewer votes than presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in some of the country’s vote-rich provinces, despite beating him in these areas when they tussled for the vice-presidency in 2016, according to data from the ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Team.

The 2016 race was a close fight, with the Supreme Court unanimously junking in February 2021 the election protest filed by Marcos.

Six years later, it is now Marcos' turn to win in some of the areas where he got fewer votes in 2016.

In 2016, when she was the administration candidate for vice-president, Robredo got 807,992 votes in vote-rich Cebu compared to Marcos' 307,676.

This year, however, she only got 573,625 votes, behind Marcos’ 1,507,660 as of 7:32 a.m.

One Cebu Party, headed by the province's governor, Gwendolyn Garcia, endorsed Marcos’ candidacy in the 2022 elections.

Likewise, in Batangas, Marcos is leading the 2022 presidential race with 717,164 votes, beating Robredo’s 653,474 tally .

But in 2016, Robredo got 513,587 votes—almost twice that of Marcos’ 260,895 votes.

In Tarlac, a province once known to be a stronghold of the Liberal Party--of which Robredo is still chairman--Marcos is so far leading the race with 425,599 votes, while Robredo has 289,600 votes.

In 2016, Robredo won the vice presidential elections there, with 243,756 votes versus Marcos' 214,166 votes.

In Iloilo, Robredo is so far leading Marcos in the presidential race—she has 720,481 votes vs. 453,879. But this is a narrower lead compared to 2016, when she led by more than 570,000 votes.

Marcos only got 127,434 votes from Ilonggos in 2016. Robredo got 706,052.

The same thing happened in Negros Occidental, where Robredo led the vice-presidential race in 2016 with 715,174 votes ahead of Marcos’s 159,667.

Six years later, Robredo is leading the presidential race in the province, but only with a 35,000 lead over Marcos Jr.—she has 635,906 votes ahead of his 600,094.

In the provinces of Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna, Pangasinan, Rizal, Pampanga, and Nueva Ecija, Marcos won the vice-presidential race in 2016, but increased his lead over Robredo in the 2022 polls.