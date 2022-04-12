Presidential aspirant former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. visits Meycauayan, Bulacan as part of his campaign trail, on March 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - One Cebu Party, headed by the province's governor, Gwendolyn Garcia, said Tuesday it is endorsing the presidential bid of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. in May.

"We considered the differing opinions of party leaders advocating the causes of different presidential candidates, and have determined that the unity and strength of One Cebu, its ability to serve its constituents in the Province of Cebu, and ultimately, the interests of the Cebuanos are best served if we unite behind the leadership of BBM as President, and, as we have earlier announced, Mayor Sara Duterte as Vice President," the party said in a statement.

JUST IN: One Cebu Party officially endorses Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as their presidential bet. | via @feanneperez #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/ZQW9lvuq75 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) April 12, 2022

The party said the decision followed "weeks of extensive consultations and discussions with provincial, municipal and barangay leaders in the 44 municipalities and 7 cities (including Mandaue City)" of the province.

According to an agreement signed by Garcia, Marcos, and Duterte, their alliance would be referred to as the "One Cebu Island UniTeam Alliance." The endorsement was formalized at a general assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

One Cebu Island - UniTeam Alliance Agreement#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/p4ca4JYy8B — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) April 12, 2022

"The governor Gwen Garcia, who has been, if you remember a few months ago, I teased you, nandito kaming dalawa ni Inday Sara and I remember, I said, hindi kami aalis dito hanggang narinig na namin ang iyong matamis na oo " Marcos said in a speech, referencing a past meeting between him and Garcia.

"And I can attest to the fact napakatamis ng oo ninyong One Cebu."

(Inday Sara and I were here and I remember, I said, "We will not leave until we hear your sweet yes." And I can attest to the fact that One Cebu's "yes" is indeed sweet.)

Marcos also highlighted the importance of the endorsement in the May 9 election.

"The support you have given Inday Sara and myself and the UniTeam is significant also because it is the, in a sense, Cebu has given us the seal of good housekeeping," Marcos said. "In that what we are working for, when we talk about unity and we talk about pagkakaisa (unity), you have validated and reaffirmed our idea that this is what the times need."

Garcia meanwhile said picking a presidential and vice presidential candidate to support was a hard decision to make, but she sought the advice of One Cebu party members.

"From my very first convention when we assembled here, we conducted an informal poll which I never announced the results of," Garcia said. "But now I can say yes, the next president BBM and the next vice president Mayor Inday Sara overwhelmingly topped that poll."

The Cebu governor also said that even though there were differences among her siblings and family, they still tried to respect each other.

"Above all, beyond our political lives, our political careers, family is most important and will always be my utmost priority," she said. "We can agree to disagree above all, after all we will always agree that we love each other as brothers and sisters and as family."

Gwendolyn Garcia made the statement after her brother, House Deputy Speaker and Cebu Rep. Pablo John Garcia, resigned as Secretary-General of the One Cebu party after it endorsed Marcos and Duterte.

Cebu is home to 3.2 million voters. In 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte got a margin of 1.1 million votes from the second contender, Governor Garcia earlier said.

-- with reports from Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News; and Annie Perez

