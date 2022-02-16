'One Cebu' party formally endorses Sara for VP

Cebu's ruling political party, One Cebu, on Wednesday formally expressed support for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's bid for the vice presidency this May.

The provincial political party's secretary-general, Pablo John Garcia, brother of Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia, said in a statement that they have supported Duterte-Carpio “from the moment Mayor Sara filed her certificate of candidacy as Vice President”.

The statement did not mention anything about this year's presidential candidates.

Cebu currently holds the title of being the most vote-rich province with over 3.2 million registered voters for the 2022 elections, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The Commission on Elections approved the candidacy of nine vice presidential aspirants in the May 9 elections, namely:

Atienza, Lito (running mate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao) Bello, Walden (running mate of Leody De Guzman) David, Rizalito (running mate of Jose Montemayor) Duterte-Carpio (running mate of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos) Lopez, Emmanuel Ong, Doc Willie (running mate of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso) Pangilinan, Kiko (running mate of Vice President Leni Robredo) Serapio, Carlos (running mate of Faisal Mangondato) Sotto, Vicente "Tito" III (running mate of Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson)

Before the campaign period started, all presidential candidates made sure to visit the province and Gov. Garcia to woo her endorsement.

— Report from Annie Perez

