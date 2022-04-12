MANILA - House Deputy Speaker and Cebu Rep. Pablo John Garcia on Tuesday resigned as Secretary-General of One Cebu after the party endorsed the candidacy of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

One Cebu's decision is "a choice which, unfortunately, I cannot support," Garcia said in a statement.

"From the start, I have been clear and consistent about my support for Mayor Isko Moreno's candidacy for President, believing that he is, among the many choices, the most capable and best prepared to lead the country out of this many-pronged crisis that it now faces, and into the future," he said.

"I am not known to abandon a comrade-in-arms mid-battle. And I am not about to do so now, in the few years left of my political life," he said.

Rep. Garcia said he would continue to campaign for Domagoso and local candidates under One Cebu.

"I respect One Cebu and its decision, just as I hope that the party I helped found, and have only the deepest affection for, would respect my choice and direction," he said.

"I assure my party-mates that I shall continue to work hard for the victory of all local candidates of One Cebu."

One Cebu has tasked Rep. Lolypop Ouano-Dizon to act as Secretary-General after Garcia's resignation.

