Aerial shot from the Robredo-Pangilinan Negros Occidental People's Rally at Paglaum Sports Complex, Bacolod City - March 11, 2022, as of 7:00 p.m. VP Leni media handout

MANILA - Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio "Bong" Lacson declared his support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday, introducing her at the Paglaum Grand People's Rally in Bacolod City.

"I am for Leni," Lacson announced to the cheers of a 70,000-strong crowd of Negrenses, the biggest gathering of supporters so far.

Lacson also introduced Robredo in the San Carlos Opening rally earlier the same day.

"This election on May 9, we do not need to listen to our elders. Let us make the decision for ourselves," Lacson said in Hiligaynon to the crowd waiting for Robredo.

"Our candidate is intelligent. Our candidate is sincere. Our candidate is helpful. And our candidate is trustworthy," he added welcoming Robredo on stage.

A sea of pink stars consisting of hand-held parols welcomed Robredo at the Bacolod City rally, with the crowd exceeding the 47,000 count in Cavite and 45,000 in Bulacan.

"Ang kampanya natin na ito ay kampanya ng pag-asa. Sa patuloy na pagsasama-sama ng ating liwanag, dadami pa ang sisinagan nito," Robredo said.

(This campaign is a campaign of hope. If we continue to shed light together, more people will be enlightened.)

Robredo won the 2016 elections in Negros Occidental with an over 500,000 lead over Bongbong Marcos, according to data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

In City of Smiles alone, Robredo earned the votes of over 119,000 citizens for vice presidency, while Marcos Jr. got almost 43,000 votes.

"Hindi lang po ito kampanya para sa mga kandidato, kampanya po ito para sa ating mga pangarap, kampanya ito para sa kahat ng ating minamahal," Robredo said.

(This is not just a campaign for us candidates, this is also a campign for our dreams, and for those we love.)

Vice President Leni Robredo and her running-mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan at Kabankalan City. VP Leni media handout

The presidential candidate said that if elected into office, she will ensure the construction of the Negros-Guimaras-Iloilo bridge.

"Kapag konektado na ang tatlong probinsya mas magiging maayos ang daloy ng produkto, sisigla ang ekonomiya, at uunlad ang komersyo," Robredo said.

(When these three provinces are linked, produce will be transported more easily, commerce and economy will improve.)

"Nasa inyo na po ang lahat ng rekado: ang sigla ng turismo, ang husay at talento ng kabataan, kababaihan, at mangagawa sa iba't ibang industrya, ang track record n'yo sa panganagalaga ng kalikasan, ang kahandaan n'yong makipagbayanihan. At 'pag wala tayong ibang agenda kundi maabot nag potensyal n'yo napakalayo ng mararating natin," Robredo said.

(You have a lively tourism sector, talented youth, women, and hard workers, you are known stewards of the environment, and always ready to work together. If we have no other agenda but to reach your potential, we will go far.)

Robredo's rival, former Senator Bongbong Marcos, has also vowed the same.

San Carlos Bishop Gerry Alminaza was also at the San Carlos rally along with former Negros Occidental governor Lito Coscolluela.

Robredo also went to Sagay City where she was welcomed by Mayor Thirdy Marañon, who were joined by Negros Occidental District Representative Leo Rafael Cueva and Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr.

Robredo barnstormed through Negros Occidental, making stops at cities of Kabankalan, Binalbagan, and La Carlota, as well as Hinigaran, and a community learning hub in Himamaylan.

The day's events culminated at the Paglaum Sports Stadium in Bacolod City, with a rally theme of the province's iconic Masskara festival.

Vice President Leni Robredo aboard what Governor Bong Lacons called "Leni mobile" during her tour in Negros Occidental. VP Leni media handout

Edu Manzano, Agot Isidro, Ogie Diaz, and Bacolodnon Joel Torre hosted the rally.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta introduced her husband Senator Kiko Pangilinan with a performance of "Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko."

Cuneta previously called out senatorial aspirant Sal Panelo after he sang her song "Sana'y Wala Nang Wakas" in a campaign of vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Governor Ben Evardone of Eastern Samar was also in attendance, along with Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante, Himamaylan Vice Mayor Justin Gatuslao, and Bacolod Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran.