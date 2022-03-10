Photos from Sharon Cuneta's Instagram page and Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo



Veteran actress and singer Sharon Cuneta did not hold back and called out senatorial aspirant Sal Panelo for using her song in a campaign sortie in Quezon City.

Cuneta took to Instagram to warn Panelo from singing her songs after the senatorial bet sang “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas” in a campaign of vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Cuneta’s husband, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, is also running for vice president in the upcoming national polls in May.

In a screenshot shared by the actress on Instagram, Panalo was reported to have serenaded the attendees of a meet-and-greet event with Duterte-Carpio and the LGBTQIA+ community in Quezon City.

“Nanang ko po pls lang nakakahiya naman sa amin ni Willy Cruz! You are not allowed to use our song! Don’t mess with a classic,” Cuneta said in the caption, referring to the song's late composer Willy Cruz.

According to the OPM icon, she will only allow to use her songs for the tandem of her husband and presidential candidate Leni Robredo.

“I allow its use only for Leni-Kiko! LOL. Utang na loob baka bumangon si Willy nakakahiya naman sa amin! Kinilabutan ako. In a bad way. Lol,” she added.

Cuneta has been actively campaigning for Pangilinan, joining the long-time politician in some of his campaign stops.

In February, Cuneta helped the senator woo voters in Tarlac by singing parts of her hit song "Bituing Walang Ningning."

"Mawalan na po ako ng ningning, OK lang, basta manalo lang sina Leni Robredo at Kiko Pangilinan" she said.

Cuneta stressed that in Pangilinan's 21 years in public office, his name has not been tainted by a single issue of corruption.

She also vouched for the character of her husband, to whom she has been married for 25 years.

Cuneta said once elected, her husband will focus on issues on agriculture and food security.

