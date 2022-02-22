Photo courtesy of Team Kiko Pangilinan.

MANILA — Veteran actress Sharon Cuneta, wife of vice presidential bet Senator Kiko Pangilinan, appeared Tuesday on the campaign trail for the first time.

Wooing voters on Tarlac, Cuneta sang a bit of her hit song "Bituing Walang Ningning."

"Mawalan na po ako ng ningning, OK lang, basta manalo lang sina Leni Robredo at Kiko Pangilinan" she said.

Cuneta stressed that in Pangilinan's 21 years in public office, his name has not been tainted by a single issue of corruption.

"May track record si Kiko, simula nung 2001, ni chismis ng korapsyon, wala po kayo narinig," she said.

She also vouched for the character of her husband, to whom she has been married for 25 years.

Cuneta said once elected, her husband will focus on issues on agriculture and food security.

"Trinabaho niya para kumita kayo, dahil kayo ang nagpapakamatay para magtrabaho," she added.

Asked if Pangilinan will ask for the agriculture cabinet position, he said he will accept whatever agri-related position Robredo will offer.

Pangilinan has won in Tarlac in all the times he ran for the Senate.

Tarlac is also the lone province in Central Luzon where the Liberal Party bets Mar Roxas and Leni Robredo won in the 2016 elections, as it remains a bailiwick of the Aquino family.