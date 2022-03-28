Iloilo mayor backs Leni, won't endorse Marcos Jr

Watch more on iWantTFC

Iloilo Mayor Jerry Trenas is breaking ranks with his political party, saying he will continue to support the presidential bid of Vice-President Leni Robredo despite the National Unity Party decision to endorse Bongbong Marcos.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Trenas said he is backing Robredo because she has seen her work and knows that she will help the entire country, the same way that she continued to support localities at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that despite the Office of the Vice-President's meager budget, Robredo was able to distribute personal protective equipment and RT-PCR test kits to Iloilo City.

"Kami sa Iloilo maaga kami naglabas ng support kay VP Leni. Pandemya, dahil sa pandemic, she was always with Iloilo City. She supported us, she gave assistance for the molecular lab namin. Nagbigay ng PPE, tumatawag kung ano pa ang kailangan, nagbibigay ng RT PCR test kits," he said.

"Maliit lang budget ni VP Leni pero hinanapan niya ng paraan para makatulong dito sa Iloilo."

Trenas noted tens of thousands of people attended last month's rally for Robredo and vice-presidential bet Kiko Pangilinan to show their support for the tandem.

"Malakas ang pagpapasalamat ng mga Ilonggo sa kanya...Nakikita namin kung bibigyan siya ng pagkakataon na maging presidente ng Pilipinas, mas marami pa ang matutulungan niya hindi lang sa IIoilo pati sa buong bansa," he added.

Trenas said his support for Robredo is a conscience vote amid pre-election surveys that show Marcos Jr. enjoying a wide lead before the May polls. He also thanked the NUP for saying it will respect his decision.

Trenas is currently the NUP vice president for special projects.

"Pulitiko din ako, tumatakbo sa isang posisyon pero dapat mapag-isipan na rin natin ang konsensiya natin. Saan ba ang mabuti ang pupuntahan ng bansa natin, kung may kandidato na tutulungan natin na magdadala ng bansa natin sa maganda," he said.

"I see how VP Leni works. I see how she is deserving because she serves above herself. She has only concern for the Philippines and the Filipinos...It is about time really that we support competent people, not only because of ratings in the survey," he added.