Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. visits Guiginto, Bulacan as part of the campaign trail on March 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The National Unity Party (NUP) announced on Thursday its decision to support the presidential bid of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

NUP, led by Cavite 4th District Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr., said Marcos' call for unity was "consistent and supportive" of the party's vision.

"We wish to announce that the National Unity Party has decided to endorse the presidential bid of former senator Bongbong Marcos," NUP said in a statement.

"We call upon all our Party members to join hands with former Senator Marcos in bringing our country and people to continued prosperity and progress," it added.

Marcos, who led recent voter surveys, also secured the support this week of a faction of the PDP-Laban party backed by President Rodrigo Duterte. His daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is Marcos' running-mate.

Palace officials confirmed earlier in the day that Duterte and Marcos met prior to the faction's endorsement.