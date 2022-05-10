Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso casts his vote at Precinct 257 in Magat Salamat Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Monday. STF

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday acknowledged his defeat in the 2022 presidential race, as he congratulated Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

"Mayroon na pong pinili ang bawat Pilipino. Nais kong batiin si dating Sen. Bongbong Marcos. Binabati ko ang pamilya ni dating Sen. Marcos sa pagpili sa kaniya ng higit na nakararami bilang hahalinhin na pangulo ng ating bansa," Domagoso said Tuesday, as partial, unofficial results showed Marcos winning the race.

Based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 10, 2022, 3:02 PM and from 97.8% of election returns, Marcos garnered a record 30,975,596 votes.

Domagoso, who was at 4th place with 1,879,335 votes, called on the public to support poll winners.

“Hindi magtatagumpay si President-elect Bongbong Marcos at VP-elect Sara Duterte… kung tayong mga mamamayan ay hindi magkakaisa… Let us support the new leadership. Let us congratulate them and let us do our part as citizens," said Domagoso.

"Tayong mga mamamayan ay may responsibilidad na makiisa sa administrasyon… wag tayo makibahagi sa mga alingasngas o gulo… Para magtagumpay ang ating bansa, kailangan tayo ay nagkakaisa," he added.

During his campaign, Domagoso repeatedly claimed that he was counting on the “silent majority” - Filipinos who are not vocal about their political inclinations - to buoy his bid for the Philippines’ top-elected post.

