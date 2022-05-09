Honey Lacuna set to succeed Isko as Manila mayor

MANILA - Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna is expected to ascend as the next Manila mayor as she hogs over half of the votes in the capital city with nearly 100 percent of election returns transmitted, Monday evening.

As of 9:32 p.m., with 90.32 percent of Manila’s election returns transmitted, Lacuna got 485,539 votes, according to data from the Commission on Elections.

Other mayoral candidates trail behind her with the following votes:

Alex Lopez - 151,334

Amado Bagatsing - 103,413

Christy Lim - 13,468

Elmer Jamias - 3,579

Lacuna’s vice mayoral candidate Yul Servo Nieto, who is also from Asenso Manileño, is also enjoying a wide margin against his rivals with 529,207

Raymond Bagatsing ranks second with 164,920 votes, followed by Arvin Reyes at 11,059 and Lucy Lapinig 10,727.

Asenso Manileño candidates also dominate the congressional and city council races in all 6 districts of Manila.

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results: https://www.halalanresults.abs-cbn.com/

For live updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here: https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/05/09/22/halalan-2022-abs-cbn-news-updates-on-philippine-elections