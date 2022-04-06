MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday urged voters anew to pick him in May as the next Philippine president if they seek "peace of mind" from warring political groups.

"Painit nang painit yung away ng pula at dilaw. Personalan na," Domagoso said, referring to the colors pro- and anti-Marcos groups, respectively, have been using since the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted the dictator Ferdinand Marcos from power.

"Hindi ito matitigil kapag isa sa kanila [ang mananalo]. Magbabawian pa rin, maghihigantihan pa din," he told reporters in Zamboanga.

(The fight between the Reds and the Yellows are getting hotter. They are launching personal attacks already. It will not stop when one of them wins. They will continue to get even, seek vengeance.)

"Kung gusto ninyo ng peace of mind, available ako," Domagoso said, addressing the public.

(I am available if you want peace of mind.)

Domagoso has been positioning himself as the alternative candidate for Filipinos who are tired of political elites and who seek to "move on" from the fight between the Marcos and Aquino families.

"Sila tumatakbo kasi gusto lang nilang talunin yung isang political clan laban sa isa pang political clan," the Aksyon Demokratiko president said.

(They are running because they want to defeat one political clan in favor of another political clan.)

"It's time to heal, time to move forward," he said.

There are no members of the Aquino family running in the May elections, although among their closest allies is Vice President Leni Robredo, who is eyeing the presidency, and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who is seeking the vice presidency.

From the Marcos family, the late dictator's son and namesake, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., is aiming for the country's top post.

Marcos and Robredo are leading latest pre-election surveys, while Domagoso ranks third.

Under a Domagoso administration, public servants from all camps are welcome and can even be appointed to several positions, the incumbent Manila mayor said.

"Wala kaming kaaway na dilaw, wala kaming kaaway na pula, and I can work with anybody," said Domagoso.

(We do not have enemies among the Yellow and the Reds, and I can work with anybody.)

He issued the remarks even as he asserted that the Marcos family should pay its estate tax liability as a matter of obligation, and once called supporters of Robredo "yellowtards," a portmanteau of yellow - the Liberal Party's signature party color - and retard, and made reference as well to the word "inidoro (toilet)", which was an insult hurled against the latter's Otso Diretso senatorial bets in 2019.

"Pagdating sa paggo-gobyerno, colorblind ako. Basta magaling ka, kukunin kita kahit 'di mo ako binoto," Domagoso said, noting that several city hall officials in Manila were former allies of his political nemeses in the capital city.

(I am colorblind when it comes to governance. As long as you are excellent, I will hire you even though you did not vote for me.)

Despite this, Domagoso said he reiterated his intension to collect the P203-billion estate tax the Marcos family owes the government if he wins in the May elections.

"May namatay ba? May iniwan bang mana? May batas ba na nagpapataw ng buwis sa mana? Tapos na ang usapan," he said.

(Did someone die? Did he leave behind an inheritance? Is there a law that requires the payment of taxes for inheritance? There's nothing more to discuss.)

It was Domagoso's Aksyon Demokratiko that reminded the public earlier this year that the Marcos family has yet to settle their estate tax liability.

In 1997, the Supreme Court ordered the Marcos family to pay P23 billion in taxes for the estate left behind by their patriarch. The amount has ballooned to P203 billion over the years due to P180 billion in penalties and surcharges.

Marcos continues to top Pulse Asia's pre-election survey about a month before the national elections, even though his numbers dropped by 4 to 56 percentage points in March.

Robredo, on the other hand, gained 9 points from his February rating, although still at second place. She got the support of 24 percent of the March survey respondents.

Domagoso is trailing behind with 8 percent, while Sen. Manny Pacquiao got 6 percent and Sen. Panfilo Lacson has 2 percent.

The Manila Mayor, meanwhile, topped the second-choice presidential preference poll in the same month. If their original choice for president does not pursue his/her candidacy, 23 percent of likely voters would instead vote for Domagoso, Pulse Asia said.

Aksyon Demokratiko chairman Ernest Ramel slammed comments that the upcoming elections may be a "two-way fight" between Marcos and Robredo.

"It's actually an unfair characterization," he told reporters in a text message.

"On the contrary, it will be a 3-way race as evidenced by Mayor Isko being the top 2nd choice," he said.

Aksyon Demokratiko will hold a press conference on Friday to "discuss before the media a more recent survey done a few days ago that shows it will be a three-corner contest," said Ramel.

RELATED VIDEO