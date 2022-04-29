Detained Senator Leila de Lima waves to her supporters as she arrives at a Metropolitan Trial Court branch in Quezon City on August 2, 2018 to attend a hearing on her disobedience to summons case filed by Representative Reynaldo Umali. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday downplayed the retraction of self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa on all allegations against detained Senator Leila De Lima, saying this would not affect her remaining drugs cases.

Human rights advocates and several groups have since called for the opposition senator's release after Espinosa dropped all the allegations he made.

De Lima still has 2 drugs cases pending before a local court. A case was junked last year.

"His recantation will not have any effect on the pending criminal cases against the lady senator," acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said in a statement.

"We have to underscore what the prosecutor general said -- Mr. Espinosa is not a state witness," he added.

Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay said it is up to Espinosa to prove what he said in his affidavit since he still has pending cases for preliminary investigation.

Despite this, the official said the country's drug war remains unaffected and his agency continues to investigate any shortcomings during its implementation.

"Titingnan yan, ano ba 'yang sinabi niya na 'yan. Titingnan kung ano ang kanyang liability kasi I understand that previously he had also issued a statement, affidavit na sinasabi niya involved si... De Lima sa mga activities na ito," Sugay explained in a televised briefing.

(We will look into it. We will also look at his liability because he previously issued an affidavit saying that De Lima was involved in these activities.)

"He is not a witness in any of the cases, pending criminal cases against Senator De Lima... Hindi naman makakaapekto itong naging pahayag or yung recantation ni Mr. Espinosa ng kanyang mga sinabi," he added.

(His statement will not affect anything.)

Anakpawis said the recent developments have cast doubts against President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, which this week he admitted was not possible to solve within 3 to 6 months.

Duterte, during his speech in Cebu, said "hubris" might have led him to promise he could end the country's illicit drug trade within the short period.

Malacañang, however, said the President's drug war comments underscored the depth of the country's narcotics problem, touting instead his supposedly unparalleled flagship domestic policy.

ALLEGATIONS VS DE LIMA 'MADE UP'

Espinosa's recantation proved that the allegations against her were made up, labor leader and presidential aspirant Ka Leody De Guzman said in a statement.

The fabricated stories hurled towards De Lima, he said, have only been used to silence the fierce Duterte critic.

"Pinatitibay ng pahayag ni Kerwin Espinosa ang aking paniniwala na ang mga akusasyon laban kay senador Leila De Lima ay pawang gawa-gawa lamang bilang ganti at upang patahimikin ang mga kritiko ng benggador at pasistang presidente," he said.

(Espinosa's statements strengthens my belief that the accusations against De Lima were fabricated only and were used to silence Duterte's critics.)

Bayan Muna chairman and senatorial bet Neri Colmenares echoed De Guzman's sentiments, saying that the cops who supposedly coerced the self-confessed drug lord should face charges.

He also urged police personnel who planted evidence or "manipulate cases" against activists to "come clean."

Gabriela party-list also called for De Lima's release, saying that a "huge injustice must be corrected."

The Duterte administration is under investigation over alleged crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court for the thousands of deaths under his administration’s bloody war on drugs.

Duterte said he wants his successor to continue his drug war.

Local and international human rights advocates have denounced his violent war on illegal drugs, wherein authorities said 6,200 individuals have been killed for resisting arrest.

However, rights advocates said 12,000 to 30,000 civilians, including children caught in the crossfire, have died in the Duterte administration's anti-narcotics campaign.